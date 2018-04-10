Officials seek person who tied dog to stake, abandoned it in woods

LEOMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - Leominster Animal Control is turning to the public for help tracking down the person responsible for tying a dog to a stake in the woods and abandoning it.

Officials say the dog was found in snowy conditions Friday in the woods off Shattuck Street in Fitchburg. They say the dog was soaking wet and freezing.

“Now that we have had her a few days we think she is about 3 years old, she is a very high-energy dog with no training,” Leominster Animal Control said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or has relevant information is asked to contact animal control at 978-956-4082.

