Officials seek public’s help in finding stork that escaped Stone Zoo

STONEHAM, MASS. (AP) - A white-bellied stork flew away from a performance at Stone Zoo Friday, and officials are now asking for the public’s help to find him.

The bird, whose name is Las, flew away Friday during training for the Master of Flight: Birds of Prey and was last seen Saturday morning in the area of Stone Zoo and Spot Pond in Stoneham, according to officials.

Standing about 3 feet tall, Las has a white belly, dark iridescent purple wings, neck and back, a featherless face, and long legs and has a wingspan of about 3 feet.

Officials say the bird is not dangerous and could be walking on the ground or perched in a tree.

People are asked to not approach Las if they see him. They should call zoo staff at 314-600-4873 to come get the bird.

