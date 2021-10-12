LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a good Samaritan who stopped to comfort a 4-year-old girl after the person who was driving the car they were riding in was ejected and seriously injured in a crash on a highway in Lakeville on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Route 140 around 4:30 p.m. found a vehicle that had gone off the highway and collided with several trees, according to the Lakeville Fire Department.

The driver was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for the treatment of serious injuries. The young girl was properly restrained in a car seat and is said to have escaped obvious injuries.

An unknown woman stopped to assist the crash victims prior to the arrival of first responders, caring for and comforting the child until ambulance crews took over.

“The woman was able to calm the upset child and even had her smiling and laughing,” the Lakeville Fire Department said in a Facebook post. “We do not know the good Samaritan’s identity but would like to say thank you!”

Anyone who with information on the woman is urged to contact Lakeville fire officials.

