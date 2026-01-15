MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marshfield police are seeking charges after an off-duty officer was involved in a head-on crash that left two hospitalized, including the off-duty officer on Sunday.

On Sunday, around 9:09 p.m., police responded to Plain Street for reports of an overturned car involving multiple injuries.

Police say a Jeep was driving westbound at a high rate of speed and passed a tow truck while crossing over double solid yellow lines into the eastbound lane.

While doing so, police say the Jeep tried to pass another car and hit a Honda Civic head-on.

The Jeep driver was able to get out of the car on his own, while the operator of the Honda was trapped and had to be extricated.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Officials say the driver of the Jeep was an off-duty Marshfield officer who has since been placed on administrative leave.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Marshfield police chief said the department is seeking criminal charges for reckless operation of a motor vehicle, two counts marked lanes violation, and speed greater than reasonable and proper. Additional charges may be brought at the conclusion of the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

