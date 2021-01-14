NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are asking for the public to come forward with tips after they say a vacant home in Newbury was intentionally set on fire late Wednesday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 1 Plum Bush Downs just before 11 p.m. found heavy flames and smoke coming from the house, according to Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin, Jr.

There were no reported injuries but the building sustained significant damage.

Janvrin, Newbury Police Chief John Lucey Jr., and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced Thursday that this appears to be a case of arson.

Anyone who saw or heard anything in the area between 10 and 11 p.m. or has any information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229, or the Newbury Police Detectives Unit at (978) 462-4440 ext. 124.

The Arson Hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve the case.

