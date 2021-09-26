Police are investigating after multiple people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash in Westborough Sunday.

Officers responding to Route 9 for reports of a wrong-way crash found two cars had collided head-on, police said. People in both cars suffered serious or life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

