Police are investigating after multiple people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash in Westborough Sunday.

Officers responding to Route 9 for reports of a wrong-way crash found two cars had collided head-on, police said. People in both cars suffered serious or life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox