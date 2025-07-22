FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local fire officials are expected to provide an update Tuesday on the investigation into what sparked a fast-moving blaze at an assisted-living facility in Fall River last week that left 10 people dead and dozens injured.

Gov. Maura Healey is expected to meet with city officials to discuss the fire at the Gabriel House on Oliver Street before preliminary findings related to the cause and city’s response are released. This comes after a spokesman for the ownership of the facility released its first statement since the blaze.

The Bristol District Attorney is expected to announce the cause. State fire officials have said the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious. Ownership says investigators have been focusing on the building’s sprinkler system, which they say was tested just days before the tragedy occurred and found the system was working properly.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

