Officials: Several killed, at least 4 hurt in Miami bridge collapse

MIAMI (WHDH/AP) — Several people are dead after newly-installed pedestrian bridge has collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area.

The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at the university’s main Miami-area campus. Video shows vehicles underneath the bridge were hit.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, several people have been killed. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said at least four people have been injured.

It is unknown if there was anyone on the bridge at the time, but search and rescue efforts are currently underway.

The bridge was just unveiled on Saturday. The school is on spring break.

