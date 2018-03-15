(WHDH) — Several United States airports are issuing a measles warning.

Health officials said those who have visited airports in Detroit; Newark, New Jersey; and Memphis, Tennessee, may have been exposed to the measles after cases were confirmed in two international travelers.

Measles can be spread through coughing and sneezing, and can lead to complications like ear infections and upset stomach.

In severe cases, some people may suffer from pneumonia or brain swelling.

Doctors said people could experience symptoms within the next few weeks and that they should seek medical attention.

The CDC recommends that children, teen and adults stay up to date on their MMR vaccinations to protect against the disease.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)