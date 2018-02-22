BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials shared results of a pilot program aimed at reducing the number of parking problems in the city.

The program started in the Seaport and Back Bay last year.

In Back Bay, parking meter prices were raised to almost $4 an hour and remained that way all day.

Officials said overall spots increased by nearly 11 percent.

However, in the Seaport where a varied pricing structure was used, available spots increased by 1 percent.

In both scenarios, illegal parking was down.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)