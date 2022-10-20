CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Attorney General and Concord Police Chief updated the public on the arrest of Logan Clegg, an unhoused 26-year-old man accused of murdering Concord couple Stephen and Wendy Reid.

The suspect, previously named as a person of interest, is now also a fugitive from justice for a crime he allegedly committed in Utah. He’s expected to face a judge in Vermont Thursday for that case. It’s unclear when he’s scheduled to return to New Hampshire to face charges in connection with the Reids’ deaths.

Clegg now faces two murder charges in connection with the deaths of the Reids, who were killed in April while out on a midday walk near their apartment complex. Officials thanked the public for their help in the case, and emphasized that the investigation is ongoing. They asked the public to call Concord Police with any information on the case or Clegg.

In the following days, police released a sketch of a person of interest, and hundreds of tips poured in.

Last week, Clegg was arrested in South Burlington, Vermont, at a library– just hours before he was set to flee the country to Germany using an airline ticket he had purchased.

The couple’s daughter released a statement thanking the Concord Police Department, NH Attorney General’s Office and other law enforcement agencies across the three states with ties to Clegg.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)