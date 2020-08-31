Officials: Shooting death in Rochester, NH ruled a homicide

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials have determined a suspicious death in Rochester, New Hampshire over the weekend was a homicide, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Officers responding to a call for a reported shooting at an apartment on Monroe Drive at 3:14 a.m. found the victim, Michael Mowry, 19, deceased inside of his bedroom, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

After an autopsy, medical officials determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck and manner of death was a homicide, the Attorney General’s Office said.

No additional information was immediately released.

