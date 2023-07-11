FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews at Gillette Stadium recently showed off some of the facility’s big changes ahead of the upcoming Patriots season, showcasing amenities ranging from a new massive screen at the stadium to changes to Gillette’s popular lighthouse.

Now 21-years-old, Gillette Stadium is nearing the end of a massive $250 million renovation project.

Stadium officials opened the doors on Tuesday, holding a walkthrough of the nearly completed construction site. Officials provided details on upgrades that include a new and enhanced 22-story lighthouse, a 360-degree observation deck and a high-resolution scoreboard.

Sixty feet tall and 360 feet wide, the scoreboard is the largest outdoor video board in the country.

This year, Gillette will also have new premium space, added and improved concession locations and new restrooms.

The main attraction, though, will be the video board, which is equivalent to half an acre in total surface area.

“It is going to allow us to not just show one continuous image along the entire structure of the video board, but to allow us to do multiple features,” said Kraft Sports + Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Jen Ferron. “We can be showing video. We can have statistics. We can have animations, instant replay, gameplay, fantasy stats. Anything that you can imagine will be able to be shown on the board.”

The new upgrades at Gillette Stadium are on track to open in time for the Patriots regular season home opener later this year.

