Officials: Skier flown to hospital after crashing into building at Nashoba Valley

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after an 18-year-old was hospitalized after skiing into a building in Westford Sunday, police said.

The 18-year-old was allegedly skiing on a trail rated “More Difficult” on the Nashoba Slope at 1:15 p.m. when he collided with a building off-trail, police said. The skier was wearing a helmet, according to police.

The skier was medflighted to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available and officials are investigating the crash.

