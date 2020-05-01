Officials: Smoking materials caused fatal fire in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire that killed a woman in Methuen last month was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported house fire on Lisa Lane on April 17 found a man who had self-evacuated from the home with his dog and said he couldn’t find his wife.

The man was injured trying to rescue his wife but was beaten back by the extreme heat, officials said.

He sustained minor injuries but the woman died in the fire, according to officials.

The fire began in a second floor bedroom where smoking materials were located, officials said.

Damages to the home were estimated at $150,000.

