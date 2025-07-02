BOSTON (WHDH) - Cue the fireworks and the crowds.

“In two days we will welcome hundreds of thousands of people here at The Edward A. Hatch Memorial Shell to celebrate the Fourth of July,” said Rebecca Tepper, Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

There is a very rigorous and multi-layer security plan with a maze of security check points for the esplanade. Boston will be decked out in red, white, and extra men and women in blue.

“We are laser focused and we are serious about security,” said Col. Geoffrey Noble of the Massachusetts State Police.

Expect to see security on the ground, and in the air and water with hundreds of plain clothes officers patrolling too.

“I can report to you that our team made up of qualified women and men is fully prepared for everyone who comes to Boston, troopers come from every corner of the state,” said Col. Noble.

Planning for this year started right after last year’s fireworks show wrapped up. The FBI worked alongside state police with a warning.

“Boston will continue to be a symbolic target due to our many patriotic and historical landmarks,” said Ted Docks of FBI Boston. “The threats we are facing from domestic, international and state sponsored terrorism actors are all elevated.”

Docks says right now, there are no known threats to any Boston festivities, but vigilance is key.

“Maintain awareness of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcment,” Docks said. “History has shown when we speak up, we increase our chances of preventing mass acts of violence from occurring.”

