SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Springfield police officer fatally shot a suspect who stabbed them in the face on Sunday morning, officials said.

Two officers responding to a report of a man who pulled a knife on a victim in the area of Liberty and Cass streets around 8:30 a.m. found someone matching the suspect’s description on Genesee Street, according to Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Officers told the suspect to drop his weapon multiple times but he instead stabbed one of the officers in the face, Clapprood said.

The suspect then charged at the officers with the knife still in his hand, at which point the officer who had been stabbed fired two shots from his service weapon, Clapprood added.

Officers provided the suspect with first aid before he was transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released.

The injured officer was also taken to the medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two officers who responded to the scene have been placed on paid administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

