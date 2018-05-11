BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials staged a mock car crash Friday at Burlington High School to “make students aware of the consequences of impaired and distracted driving” ahead of prom season, police said.

In a statement, Burlington Police Chief Michael Kent said the “highly realistic presentation will give students an up-close view of the catastrophic impacts of impaired and distracted driving.”

The presentation for juniors and seniors, which featured a video and the in-depth stimulation, was organized by the Burlington police and fire departments, students at BHS, Sullivan Funeral Home, Boston MedFlight, and the Lahey Clinic.

First responders were on hand to provide assistance to those involved in the mock crash and Boston MedFlight landed and transported one of the victims by helicopter.

Another three victims were transported away from the scene by ambulances. A fourth student, who will have been ejected from the car, was pronounced “dead” and transported by the funeral home.

The driver underwent a field sobriety test, according to police, and was then placed under arrest.

By viewing the crash scene, officials hoped students were able to learn more about what to do following a crash like the one they witnessed.

