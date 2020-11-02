Officials: State sending text warning of high coronavirus risk to 20 communities Monday

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The state will send emergency text alerts to 20 cities and towns Monday evening to warn residents of high risk for coronavirus spread and tell them to stop gathering with family and friends, officials said.

People in nearby communities or traveling through those areas may also receive alerts due to cell tower locations.

The alert will read as follows: “COVID19 is a serious threat in [city/town name]. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Do not share food drinks utensils. Stay home if sick. Get a free COVID test. Stop gatherings with family and friends. Protect you and your loved ones. For more info visit mass.gov/stopcovid19″

