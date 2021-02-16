Officials: State to fund vaccination outreach in 20 cities disproportionately hurt by pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials will fund local organizations and hire residents to encourage vaccination in 20 cities and towns disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Baker administration officials said Tuesday

The Department of Public Health will fund groups in Boston, Brockton, Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Fitchburg, Framingham, Haverhill, Holyoke, Lawrence, Leominster, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Methuen, New Bedford, Randolph, Revere, Springfield, and Worcester.

As part of the plan, local residents will be hired for neighborhood and business outreach, potentially including door-knocking campaigns to discuss vaccine efficacy and safety, officials said.

