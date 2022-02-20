WALPOLE, N.H. (WHDH) - A state trooper fatally shot a man during a domestic disturbance in Walpole, New Hampshire Saturday, officials said Sunday.

Troopers responding to a domestic violence 911 call on the 1400 block of County Road met one resident outside and a trooper shot and killed a man, later identified as Christopher Tkal, 57, inside the home, police said. Tkal was a resident of his home and police said they found a loaded gun under his body.

After an autopsy, the Chief Medical Examiner determined Tkal’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was homicide, officials said. The name of the trooper is being withheld pending completion of a formal interview.

No other information was immediately available.

