Officials: State trooper struck by passing vehicle on Route 3

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon with serious injuries after being struck by a passing vehicle on Route 3 in Billerica, police said.

Emergency crews responding to the southbound side of the highway near Exit 29 for a report of an injured trooper found the victim to be conscious and alert.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, was out of his cruiser conducting a traffic stop when he was hit, according to the department.

The trooper was taken to Lahey Hospital with serious injuries. He is said to be in stable condition.

The vehicle that hit the trooper stopped at the scene. Collision reconstruction and crime scene teams have been called in to investigate.

Traffic delays should be expected in the area.

No additional details were available.

Trooper who was struck remains at Lahey Hospital in stable condition with serious injuries. He has been on MSP for 33 years. Investigation ongoing. Rt 3 has reopened and all units cleared from scene. No further updates expected tonight. https://t.co/rgfwmK62FM — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 26, 2018

Update on incident — Location is Route 3 south, south of Exit 29 (Rte 129), Billerica at the Chelmsford line. Trooper assigned to Concord Barracks had stopped a car and was out of his cruiser when struck by a passing vehicle. Vehicle that hit him stopped. Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/rk0MGhxIa3 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 26, 2018

Trooper is being transported to Lahey Hospital. Investigation into what happened underway. Updates will follow when available. https://t.co/UWUOk8TJyV — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 26, 2018

