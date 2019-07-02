Officials stepping up security measures ahead of Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people are expected to pack the Esplanade for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Thursday, prompting officials to step up security measures.

Law enforcement members will be watching the event on land, in the water, and overhead to ensure the safety of everyone celebrating Independence Day.

“There’s a tremendous amount of work that goes into making sure that this is the safe, fun and enjoyable event that it’s supposed to be,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Officials are reminding people that if they see something suspicious, they should say something to nearby authorities.

State police have established a Text-A-Tip line for those to report suspicious activity.

EMTs will also be readily available at the Esplanade.

The big event will result in a number of road closures and parking restrictions.

Boaters are also being asked to stay at least 1,000 feet away from the fireworks barge.

People taking public transportation are reminded that this is a family-oriented event and it’s important to be courteous to one another.

Several items are restricted at the Esplanade, including grills, bicycles, drones, backpacks, alcohol, drones and large coolers.

Those looking to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their home can watch the extravaganza on WHDH-TV and Bloomberg TV from 8 to 11 p.m. It can also be streamed on Bloomberg.com and listened to on Bloomberg Radio.

