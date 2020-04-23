Officials: Stove heating home caused fire in Merrimac

MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A pellet stove used to heat a home is to blame for a fire earlier this month in Merrimac, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a fire on Mechanic Street on April 7 found a one-family home in flames, officials said.

Neighbors had rescued four residents at the home and one of the residents had unplugged the pellet stove before escaping the house, officials said.

Investigators found that the fire started on the exterior of the home after the stove’s pipe ignited, according to officials.

The pipe was clogged with ash and soot and was the main source of heat, officials said.

