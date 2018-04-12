Officials: Strict security measures in place for 2018 Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh, along with police and race officials, gathered Thursday to discuss Boston Marathon safety plans, which will include an array of checkpoints along the 26.2-mile route.

On Monday, 30,000 runners, plus hundreds of thousands of spectators, will descend upon the streets from Hopkinton to Copley. Thousands of more police officers and members of the National Guard will join them to keep things safe.

“There is currently no threat to our marathon on Monday,” Boston Police Commission William Evans said.

Despite there being no credible threat, Evans says it’s important to not get complacent after the bombing tragedy in 2013.

“Unfortunately, as terrorism and its tactics evolve, we have to evolve,” Evans said. “You’ll see all along Boston and some of the major points, large dump trucks so no one actually would drive in. Our officers, instead of inside the barriers, they’ll be embedded in the crowd, both uniform and undercover.”

The city’s emergency operations center will be operated to coordinate crews.

“We’ll have observation crews on the roofs. SWAT and hazmat teams along the course. Security checkpoints, where we’ll be checking bags,” Walsh said. “I really encourage people, if you don’t need to bring a bag, don’t bring a bag.”

Walsh says if you do need to bring a bag, bring a clear one.

Several streets will be closed near the finish line. Commuters are urged to allow extra time, and spectators to take public transit.

The Boston Athletic Association says they are so grateful to have such a dedicated team working to keep everyone safe.

“If something happens they are prepared to act quickly, decisively and courageously to save lives and prevent trouble,” said Tom Grilik, of the BAA.

