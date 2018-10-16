Officials: Student seriously injured, 2 drivers hurt after school van crashes in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary school student was seriously hurt and two drivers were taken the hospital after a school van crashed in Lowell on Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the intersection of Bridge and 12th streets found a white school van that had collided with an SUV.

Three S. Christa McAuliffe Elementary School students were in the van, one of whom was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, officials said. The other two students were shaken up.

The driver of the bus and SUV were taken to Lowell General Hospital. There was no word on the severity of their injuries.

Video from the scene showed front-end damage to both vehicles and debris scattered all over the road.

No additional details were immediately available.

The crash is under investigation.

