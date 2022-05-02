METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager is facing assault with intent to murder charges after allegedly stabbing another teen at Methuen High School Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at the high school at 11:40 a.m. found a 15-year-old who had been stabbed twice in the torso and a 16-year-old who had been detained by a teacher and a student, police said. The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

After investigating, police determined the 15-year-old, who is a former Methuen High School student, illegally entered the building to confront the 16-year-old, a current student at the school. The two fought before the student stabbed the former student, and then chased a third student while wielding a knife, police said.

The 16-year-old was arrested and charged with armed assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police said they believed the two students knew each other and said the former student was let into the building by two other students who opened a locked door. Police said the former student will likely face charges for illegally entering the building.

