Officials: Students imitating viral video scorch classroom in Plymouth high school

Peter J. Ostroskey, State Fire Marshal

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Students imitating a viral video showing how to use an iPhone charger and a penny to cause a fire scorched a Plymouth high school classroom Tuesday, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of an arcing electrical outlet at Plymouth North High School at 12:15 p.m. found the pronged part of an iPhone charger had been blackened and scorched, and a penny fused to the charger, officials said. Another outlet was similarly scorched.

According to a teacher, two students plugged chargers into two outlets and dropped a penny between the outlet and charger, causing the outlets to spark and smoke, officials said. No one was injured.

State Fire Marshal Peter Otroskey issued an advisory earlier Tuesday after a similar incident, which he said was based on videos shown on TikTok.

