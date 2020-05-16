Officials: Suspect, police exchange gunfire in South End shootout

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting where officers exchanged fire with a gun-toting man on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a man with a gun threatening people on Northampton Street at 2:15 p.m. found a man who refused to speak with police and fled toward Mass Ave., Police Commissioner William Gross said.

The suspect fired his gun at the officers, who then fired back, according to Gross.

“Being in fear they returned fire, they discharged their weapon at the suspect to stop the threat,” Gross said.

The suspect then continued to fire until he was out of ammunition, Gross said, and fought with officers until he was arrested. Gross said the suspect is a 41-year-old man.

Four officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation but were OK, Gross said.

“We’re happy no one here was hit by gunfire because several rounds were fired,” Police Commissioner William Gross said. “A main thoroughfare, great people in this neighborhood, businesses , a park, people around, and this guy turns and fires in broad daylight.”

No other information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)