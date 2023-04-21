GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Rescue crews operating near Cape Ann have suspended the search for a fourth missing boater a day after the United States Coast Guard discovered an overturned boat and the bodies of three other people who had been reported missing, according to officials.

In an update, the USCG Northeast said the search had been suspended “pending new information” after crews worked to search over 1,500 square nautical miles over a span of 27 hours.

The search operation was initially launched on Thursday morning after officials learned that a group of four had gone fishing, starting at Hampton, New Hampshire, with a goal of heading to a spot near Jeffreys Ledge 50 miles offshore on Wednesday before they were reported missing.

“Between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jia Fu Zheng, 38, of Quincy, Massachusetts, Daxiao Lin, 43, also of Quincy, and Jaime Liu, 42, of Litchfield, New Hampshire, were recovered unresponsive and transported by Coast Guard boat to Station Gloucester, Massachusetts, and pronounced deceased by local medical examiners,” Coast Guard officials stated in a news release.

Officials identified the fourth and still missing boater as Bin “Michael” Cai.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of these boaters.” said Capt. Amy Florentino, commander, Coast Guard Sector Northern New England. “The decision to suspend a search and rescue case is one of the most difficult decisions I must make, but we want the public and especially Mr. Cai’s family that we did everything in our power to find them. The water temperature in New England at this time of the year dramatically reduces the survivability rate for anyone that enters the water, and we urge all boaters to keep the air and water temperatures in mind when planning their voyages this spring.”

Speaking with 7NEWS, Coast Guard Lt. Brandon Newman said officials never received a distress call. Rather, he said a family member reported the boaters missing after they didn’t return home when expected.

The USCG Northeast said on social media that an MH-60 helicopter and HC-144 airplane from Air Station Cape Cod were part of the search, as well as two cutter ships and personnel at the Coast Guard Stations at Portsmouth Harbor, Merrimack River and Gloucester.

