Officials: Suspicious man approached student, exposed himself in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspicious man in a car approached a high school student Thursday and exposed himself in Norwood, school officials say.

An email sent to parents from Norwood Public Schools said that a high school student reported they were approached by an adult male driving a dark-colored sedan in the area of Victoria Circle and Bonney Lane and the male then reportedly asked the student for directions and exposed himself to the student.

The alleged offender is described as a white male with dark hair in his early 20s with no facial hair, according to the school.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norwood police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)