STOUGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Stoughton Police station was blocked off for a time Sunday night due to a potentially hazardous materials situation. Police later determined the substance was not hazardous.

Police say a resident found a suspicious substance a relative had at his house. The resident brought the material to the station to see if a detective could examine it.

According a officials on the scene, the resident developed “concerning symptoms,” including irritated eyes and skin, while in the station and was transported to the hospital.

The substance was tested on site and it was determined that it was sodium carbonate. The material, according to police, is quite common and found in some household cleaners.

Authorities initially closed Rose Street and secured a vehicle so that it could be treated by a hazmat team.

Police say the large response was out of an abundance of caution.

The person who brought the material in should be released from the hospital soon, officials say.

