Officials: Sutton man charged with downloading child pornography after trip to Sweden

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sutton man is facing charges of possessing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

After receiving information from Swedish law enforcement, officials searched the home of Oliver Smith, 45, who has dual U.S. and Swedish citizenship, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Officials seized equipment and allegedly found child pornography, and Smith said he downloaded pornography after a trip to Sweden, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Smith was charged with possession of child pornography. He was arraigned Tuesday and detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Dec. 3.

