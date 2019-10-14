Officials: Taco Bell seasoned beef recalled due to potentially fatal metal shavings

A meat supplier is recalling two weeks’ shipments of Taco Bell Seasoned Beef over concerns they may be contaminated with potentially fatal amounts of metal shavings, federal officials said.

Columbus, Ohio-based Kenosha Beef International is recalling an undetermined amount of seasoned beef products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Monday. The products were produced between Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.

All cases containing eight 5-pound bags of Taco Bell Seasoned Beef Taco and Burrito Filling with use-by dates between Nov. 4 and Nov. 18 are subject to recall. The items were shipped to five distribution centers and from there shipped across the country, federal officials said.

Officials said the problem was discovered when the firm received three customer complaints. Officials said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of seasoned beef products.

The recall is categorized as a Class I, which is a “health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to FSIS.

Restaurants that have purchased those products are urged not to serve them, officials said.

Taco Bell restaurants in Michigan, Kentucky and Ohio stopped serving seasoned beef Saturday due to quality concerns, according to the Associated Press, but the company did not immediately say how many stores had stopped serving the product.

