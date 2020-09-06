Officials take down rope swing attached to power lines overhanging Spencer pond

Courtesy Spencer Police Department

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are taking down a rope swing found attached to power lines in Spencer Sunday, police said.

The rope was hooked over a power line at the Thompson Pond Bridge, police tweeted.

National Grid was called to remove the swing.

 

 

