Officials take down rope swing attached to power lines overhanging Spencer pond

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are taking down a rope swing found attached to power lines in Spencer Sunday, police said.

The rope was hooked over a power line at the Thompson Pond Bridge, police tweeted.

National Grid was called to remove the swing.

Waiting for National Grid to cut down a rope swing through over the power line at Thompson Pond Bridge.. Lets please be safe this Holiday weekend! pic.twitter.com/oWa2XNSck3 — Spencer Police (@SpencerMAPolice) September 6, 2020

