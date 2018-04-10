Officials taking steps to remove Steve Wynn from Everett gaming license

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Officials will soon vote on removing Steve Wynn from the license for the Everett casino project.

Wynn is currently listed as a qualified employee, which means he would have to pass suitability reviews.

Since being accused of sexual misconduct, Wynn has resigned as CEO and has sold his stake in the company.

Because of the moves, a company official says it’s appropriate to remove Wynn from the gaming license as the project moves forward.

The $2.4 billion resort is slated to open in June 2019.

Wynn Resorts issued the following statement Tuesday:

With the resignation of Steve Wynn as Chairman and CEO and the completed sale of his shares in Wynn Resorts, it is appropriate to have him removed as a qualifier for Wynn MA in Massachusetts. Steve Wynn is fully separated from the Company and completely removed from all ownership, strategic and operational functions.

