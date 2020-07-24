Officials: Taunton man dies after being pulled from water in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Taunton man died after he was pulled from the water at a campground in Plymouth Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a missing swimmer at Ellis Haven Campground around 7:30 p.m. found family members and other visitors searching the water for the victim.

Two good Samaritans were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess in Plymouth for observation after they exhausted themselves in their search for the missing man.

Witnesses told police they saw him clinging onto a dock unable to pull himself up before eventually slipping under the water.

He was found in over 15 feet of water about 100 yards from shore.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)