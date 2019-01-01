Officials: Teen falls 30 feet from cliff while hiking in Princeton

PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old hiker was injured Tuesday morning when he slipped and fell about 30 feet from a cliff in Princeton, officials said.

Rescue crews responding to a wooded area near Hobbs Road found an unconscious boy laying on his back, according to Princeton Fire Chief John Bennett.

“He was standing on top of the cliff. We understand that he grabbed onto a tree branch and the tree branch broke,” Bennett said. “He proceeded to fall off the cliff, landing about 30 feet down on his back.”

The teen, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

No additional information was available.

