Officials: Teenage girl nearly drowns off Cape Cod beach

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after nearly drowning at Covell’s Beach in Barnstable’s Centerville section, officials said.

Fire crews responding to the beach about 3:45 p.m. found a 17-year-old girl who was on shore and breathing on her own, according to authorities.

Barnstable lifeguards and a bystander had performed CPR on the girl prior to emergency responders arriving at the scene.

The girl was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for additional treatment.

Additional details were not immediately available.

