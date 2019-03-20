PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia health officials say they’ve now believe 74 people have contracted mumps at Temple University.

City Department of Health spokesman James Garrow said Wednesday there are 15 confirmed cases and 59 probable cases, all but three of them in Philadelphia (the others are from surrounding counties.) Probable diagnoses indicate a person showing mumps-like symptoms.

The city says the numbers reported this year are high compared with those in past years; 54 mumps cases were reported in 2010 and 21 in 2011.

Students who may be infected should limit contact with others for at least five days and seek medical care.

Mumps is a viral infection that involves swelled glands. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is the best way for people to protect themselves.

