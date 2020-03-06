Officials: Tennessee man with coronavirus flew in, out of Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Tennessee man who has tested positive for the coronavirus recently flew in and out of Boston’s Logan International Airport, health officials announced Thursday.

The patient, a native of Williamson County, traveled on a nonstop, round-trip flight between Boston and Nashville International Airport, according to the Tennessee Department of Public Health.

“Tennessee’s COVID-19 patient traveled on a nonstop, round-trip flight between Boston, Mass., and the Nashville International Airport. The patient was asymptomatic while traveling. TDH is in close contact with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and Tennessee Coronavirus Task Force Member Doug Kreulen, chief executive officer of Nashville International Airport about this case,” health officials said in a news release.

The patient has a mild illness and is isolated at home, according to Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey

“We are working closely with local health care partners to identify contacts and contain the spread of this disease in our communities,” Piercey said.

NEW: @Massport explains how they are disinfecting Logan Airport. @7News – No response from TSA yet. I do see agents wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/dxf9G3HdOn — Sam Smink (@samsminkWHDH) March 5, 2020

Gov. Charles D. Baker says the passenger was one of three people who tested positive after attending a Biogen conference in Boston last week.

“We’ve been talking to the city’s Department of Public Health and to the folks at Biogen and to others about that particular situation,” he said. “Obviously we’re going to work through the details on that over the next day or two.”

It’s not clear how many people at Logan may have come into contact with the patient and officials did not specify when the man traveled through the airport.

In a statement, the Boston Public Health Commission said that it’s “actively working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Massport, and the Tennessee Health Department, as well as our partners at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to gather all the information about the confirmed case.”

Logan Airport, like the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, is taking extra steps to disinfect.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)