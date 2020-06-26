Officials: There is ‘no evidence’ people can contract COVID-19 from food, food packaging

(WHDH) — The public has no reason to fear contracting coronavirus from food or food packaging, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“There is no evidence that people can contract COVID-19 from food or from food packaging. The U.S. food safety system, overseen by our agencies, is the global leader in ensuring the safety of our food products, including products for export.,” Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hah said in a joint statement this week.

Perdue and Hah also stressed that producers, processors, and regulators have been taking an array of precautions to guard against COVID-19.

“The United States understands the concerns of consumers here domestically and around the world who want to know that producers, processors and regulators are taking every necessary precaution to prioritize food safety especially during these challenging times. However, efforts by some countries to restrict global food exports related to COVID-19 transmission are not consistent with the known science of transmission,” Perdue and Hah added.

