SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea woman is the third person charged in connection with the murder of a Saugus man, and the man’s brother says he wants to see justice served in the killing.

Kiara Rosario, 26, pleaded not guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact of unarmed robbery in Lynn District Court Friday. The stems from the investigation into the murder of Michael Norton, 26, of Saugus, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

Norton was discovered dead in his apartment on Collins Avenue on Dec. 11, and sources say he was tied up and beaten. Angjeliki Hodaj, 33, of Saugus, was arraigned on a murder charge in connection with Norton’s death on Dec. 17 and remains held without bail.

A warrant charging Jorge Delgardo Medina has also been issued, the DA’s office said. He was arraigned on Dec. 14 for unlicensed operation, negligent operation and failure to stop following a police pursuit in Saugus, and is being held on $10,000 cash bail and a federal detainer.

On Friday, prosecutors said Rosario aided those men by renting a hotel room, and that one of the co-defendants is shown on video holding Norton’s belongings. Her attorney said she rented the hotel room to get privacy, not to aid the others.

Paul Norton, Michael Norton’s brother, said he wanted to make sure everyone involved in his brother’s death was accounted for.

“We’re here today to make sure justice is served for every person that was part of this heinous act that has forever changed my family’s life,” Paul Norton said. “Michael will not be forgotten. He was a loving, caring person. A son, a brother and a great friend to so many.”

