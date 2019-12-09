BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are set to discuss the comprehensive review of the T’s safety performance in the wake of the Red Line derailment.

Gov. Charles Baker, alongside members of the MBTA’s Safety Review Panel, members of the Fiscal and Management Control Board, Secretary of Transportation Stephanie Pollack and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, will gather Monday at 10 a.m. to talk about the executive summary of the Safety Review Panel’s report.

The full report is scheduled to be discussed at the Fiscal and Management Control Board’s meeting at noon.

A Red Line train went off the rails at the JFK/UMass stop back in June, causing major delays for months.

