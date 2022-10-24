MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - At 1 p.m. Monday, Manchester Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General will give an update on the suspected murder of Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old who went missing in 2019, but wasn’t reported missing until 2021.

For almost a year since then, detectives have searched the places she once called home, including an apartment where her father and stepmother lived.

Despite not finding a body, police said they believe Harmony was murdered, likely in December 2019.

During the investigation, her father, Adam Montgomery, was arrested for allegedly assaulting her, and her stepmother Kayla Montgomery was arrested for claiming welfare money was for Harmony when the little girl wasn’t in her care.

