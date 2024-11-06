BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin is launching an investigation into a Election Day ballot shortage in Boston.

Several polling locations throughout the city ran out of ballots. Police officers and election officials helped bring more ballots to the affected polling places, which stayed open for all voters in line to be able to vote.

Galvin said there was no excuse for the shortage.

“The inappropriate actions of yesterday — inappropriate in the sense of violations of procedure and proper conduct of an election, specifically despite the fact that they had been given hundreds of thousands of ballots for yesterday’s election, they failed to deliver them in any kind of orderly way, resulting in many voters having to wait in long lines,” Galvin said.

Galvin said his office tried to contact Boston election officials throughout the day, but received no response.

Election officials said they sent specific instructions on Monday to maintain contact with poll workers in order to monitor ballot quantities.

