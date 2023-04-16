MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are expected to provide an updated Sunday morning on the investigation into two missing Medford men.

Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37, have not been seen for almost three weeks.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Medford Chief of Police Jack Buckley are slated to provide an update at 10 a.m. at the Medford Police Station.

No additional information was immediately available.

To share information, contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, Middlesex County (781) 897-6600 or the Medford Police Department Detective Division (781) 391-6767.

