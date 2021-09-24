NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are expected to provide an update on the search for two suspects in connection with a shooting in Norwood on Sunday that left a 28-year-old Boston man dead.

District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Norwood Police Chief William Brooks will provide an update at the Norwood police station at 4:30 p.m., according to a joint statement.

Morrissey and Brooks are expected to identify two individuals who are being sought in connection with the fatal shooting on Sturtevant Avenue.

Shakim L. Lewis-Johnson, of Hyde Park, was exiting a friend’s home around 5 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery but did not survive, the DA’s office said.

