BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials will review demolition plans Monday for a vacant building that partially collapsed in Boston’s North End neighborhood last month.

The building was staged over the weekend and officials say all safety measures have been put in place.

While no one was living inside the building when a section of the roof caved in on Feb. 23, two dozen people from surrounding buildings were forced to find a different place to stay.

Emergency crews on scene last week said multiple floors under the roof also collapsed as debris came down at the five story brick building on Fleet Street.

Neighbors in the area described a feeling similar to a “light earthquake” as the collapse took place.

Officials could not immediately determine the cause of the collapse as officials considered the building’s age as well as the messy mix of winter weather moving through the region last week.

