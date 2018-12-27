PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A well-known New England strip club that was shut down following a prostitution investigation will likely stay closed until after the new year.

The Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation previously ruled that the Foxy Lady can reopen as a nightclub, without the dancers, after it presents a business plan to the Providence Board of Licenses.

The Providence Journal reports Board of Licenses Chairman Dylan Conley said Wednesday the earliest they can hear the case is Jan. 3.

City officials revoked all of the club’s licenses last week after three dancers were arrested and charged with prostitution.

The club is appealing the loss of its adult entertainment license with the state Supreme Court.

The court said it will consider temporarily returning the license Jan. 3.

